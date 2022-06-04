Diesel-hybrid buses complete test run in Karachi

The diesel-hybrid buses on Saturday successfully completed its test run in Karachi before the formal launching of the service to the public.

The first technical test drive of the vehicles in the metropolis was performed on the route between Model Colony and Tower.

The intracity bus service under Sindh People’s Bus Service will ply the roads in Karachi and six other districts of Sindh.

In the first phase, the bus service will get operational in Karachi and Larkana with a fleet size of 240 and 10 buses respectively. In Karachi, the hybrid buses will cover seven different routes.

The minimum fare is set at Rs25 while the maximum would be Rs60.

The first consignment of 121 diesel-hybrid buses was delivered from China to Karachi Port in April and remaining buses are yet to be imported.

Earlier, Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had claimed that the bus service would be formally launched to public a few days after the test run.

The Sindh government had pledged to launch the service in January this year however it was delayed due to the lockdown restrictions as the buses could not be imported from China.