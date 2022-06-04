Shoaib Akhtar gives his two cents on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

World’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar has shared his two cents on this year’s T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan defeated India for the first time in World Cup matches during last year’s T20 mega event in Dubai by ten wickets.

However, Akhtar believes that it won’t be a walk in the park for Pakistan if the India get their team combination right.

“India cannot go about and select a random team against Pakistan without defining their roles. I think, the management should select the team carefully and I fully believe it will be a solid team. It won’t be a walkover for Pakistan this time around,” Shoaib told Sportskeeda.

“If India pick the right squad for the tournament, then they have a very good chance of beating Pakistan. They are absolutely even teams at the moment, so it is very difficult to predict a result,” he added.

The historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the match between two sides on October 23.

“The wicket at the MCG plays quite well. Bowling second would be ideal for Pakistan to win the match against India,” he said. “There will be a crowd of 100,000, out of which 70,000 will be supporting India so, the pressure will be on Pakistan.”

Australia were originally scheduled to host the event in 2020, before it was postponed due to Covid-19 and re-scheduled for October 16 – November 13 in 2022. The event will feature 16 international teams playing 45 matches.

In the Super 12, hosts Australia are in Group 1 with England, New Zealand, Afghanistan plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the First Round. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the First Round.