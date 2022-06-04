Manchester United still in race to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United are keen on opening direct talks with FC Barcelona regarding the signing of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, United believe that there is a chance that they can sign De Jong due to the Barcelona’s financial situation despite the player’s desire to play Champions League football next season. Romano added that United are hoping that Frenkie will change his mind.

Manchester United wanted to open direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong as they feel there’s a chance to sign him because of Barcelona’s financial situation. 🔴 #MUFC



Still no updates on player side, as of now. Man United are waiting - they hope Frenkie changes his mind. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

After Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta had revealed that the club’s debts had risen to €1.35 billion which was one of the reasons why the Catalans were unable to offer their legendary player a new contract.

The situation hasn’t improved, so far, with Barca also unable to register new players due to La Liga’s salary limit.

Frenkie left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 for an initial fee of €75m at a time when he was considered one of the brightest prospects in the world of football.

The 25-year-old has made 140 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 13 goals and 17 assists.