Inside Ms Marvel’s star studded premier in Los Angeles

The wait is over! The highly awaited Disney+ series Ms Marvel featuring the franchise’s first-ever Pakistani and Muslim superhero premiered on June 2, in Los Angeles which was attended by several Pakistani stars.

The red carpet was graced by Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha, Vardah Aziz, Samina Ahmed, and Saagar Shaikh with one of the series’ directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

“June 2: Ms Marvel premiers in LA, if you had told a girl from Karachi growing up in the 1990s that she would one day be in Hollywood, she would never believe you,” the Oscar-winning director wrote on her Instagram story.

The series features American-Pakistani Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, the first Pakistani Marvel superhero who turned heads with her dramatic and drop-dead gorgeous look as she stepped on the red carpet in an off-shoulder plum gown with a slit.

She kept her look simple and paired it with sneakers shoes.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi star, on the other hand, dazzles the red carpet with her appearance in an off-shoulder indigo gown with a thigh-high slit and half-tied hairs.

The six-episode series will make its debut in Pakistani cinemas on June 16, with two episodes combined into a feature-length presentation. Here is an exclusive six-episode schedule for the screening of the series

• Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on June 16

• Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on June 30

• Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on the July 14