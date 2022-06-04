Fix the country now, Imran Khan throws challenge to PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ‘fix’ the country now after coming into power through ‘conspiracy’.

He addressed a public gathering in Dir Bala in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Imran Khan said his government was not toppled because of inflation, but the motive was to impose the ‘US puppets’.

“The past PML-N and PPP governments were ousted due to corruption but I ask why our government was toppled although Pakistan was going in the right trajectory.”

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looks perplexed these days and says he did not know that the landmines were laid.

I ask you a question Shehbaz Sharif, “Why did you hatch a conspiracy when you could not run the government? You blame me for the current situation of the country. . then you would have left me in power.”

“After polishing boot[s] and so good that you can see your face in it, take the responsibility now.”

“I challenge you [Shehbaz Sharif], fix the country now,” the former premier said.

PTI chairman said the prime minister should not dash to other countries for help and should fix everthing by itself now after coming into power through a conspiracy.

“We used to hear that Shehbaz Sharif does a lot of work.. but it is now evident that his work was only in the advertisements.”

He claimed that the PTI government ‘fixed’ a collapsing economy but the ‘imported government’ has brought it again to that point with depleting foreign reserves and a rising dollar rate.

Earlier, he said that they had planned to arrive in Dir Bala at 4:30pm but they got to know that the stadium was filled to the brim at 2:30pm which indicates that the people do not approve of the ‘imported government’.

Imran Khan said he wants the youth to stand for the country and never embrace the slavery of a foreign power.

He reiterated India, Israel, and US hatched a conspiracy to topple his government and imposed their subservient so that all their orders are followed without resistance.

PTI chairman said the massive hike in fuel prices could never be done by a person who cares about the people.

Imran Khan said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also pressurized them but he did not accept the harsh demands, adding that the PTI government reduced Rs10 on petrol and Rs4 on power tariff instead.

He said the PTI government utilized other resources but did not transfer the burden of global oil prices on the people to prevent an inflation storm.

He said per capita income in Pakistan increased by 62% during 3.5 years tenure of PTI along with the introduction of health card and record employment creation in the subcontinent. This happened because I have a stake in Pakistan as I live here and die here too unlike the rulers in the ‘imported government’ whose wealth and assets are parked offshore, he added.

PTI chairman said the government has also increased gas prices after petrol and electricity which would consequently make everything expensive.

The former prime minister said the maiden national security policy determined that not just the armed forces but a stable economy was inevitable for the national security.

He said military leadership endorsed through the National Security Council (NSC) that the US threat was blatant interference but why didn’t they take the action as the repercussion of not foiling the conspiracy is being faced by Pakistan.

“I ask the neutrals, isn’t protecting the country your responsibility?”

He demanded immediate elections in the country for pulling it out of the prevailing crises.

He also quoted the global agencies according to which Pakistan’s economy is taking a nosedive.

He thanked the Supreme Court for taking notice of the government’s interference in corruption cases and said anybody other than Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz would have been in jail on facing the charges the father and son had on them.

He reiterated that the incumbent rulers are involved in pre-poll rigging with the connivance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the end, he urged the people to come out with him against the ‘imported government’ on his call for second phase of Haqiqi Azadi March for country’s future.

The former prime minister is holding public rallies in KP after the first phase of the Haqiqi Azadi March on Islamabad on May 25-26.