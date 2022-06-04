Real Madrid want to complete Tchouameni deal by Monday

La Liga giants Real Madrid reportedly want to seal the Aurelien Tchouameni deal by Monday, Spanish media reported on Saturday.

The AS Monaco midfielder has been on the radar of the 14-time Champions League winners for months.

However, it might be encouraging news if you are Los Blancos fan that the Spanish club wants to seal the deal by Monday, according to Marca.

1 - Aurélien Tchouaméni against Denmark last night:



🥇Touches: 111 (tied with Koundé)

🥇Passes attempted and completed : 92 and 88

🥇Possessions won among French players : 7 (tied with Lucas Hernandez)



Solid. #FRADAN

The publication on Friday claimed that both clubs are in advanced talks and the next 48 hours will be curial for the deal.

Moreover, the Los Blancos representatives were hopeful to get the ‘yes’ from Monaco in the next few hours for the French international.

Earlier, Real reportedly made a huge offer of €85M plus add-ons for the midfielder and according to football journalist Fabrice Hawkins, both clubs reached a verbal agreement after the bid was made.

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

The 22-year-old is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.