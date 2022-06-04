Woman, three children killed as fire spreads on mountain in Shangla
The fire engulfed a nearby house where victims were present
A woman and her three children have been burnt to death as a result of a fire on a mountain in Chakesar Tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The police officials said that the fire on the mountain engulfed a nearby house where Muhammad Tahir’s wife and three children were present.
The police have confirmed the death of four family members while rescue efforts were underway.