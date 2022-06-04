Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan

Woman, three children killed as fire spreads on mountain in Shangla

The fire engulfed a nearby house where victims were present
Shahab-ud-Din Jun 04, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A woman and her three children have been burnt to death as a result of a fire on a mountain in Chakesar Tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The police officials said that the fire on the mountain engulfed a nearby house where Muhammad Tahir’s wife and three children were present.

Screenshots from a video shows smoke rising from the mountain
Screenshots from a video shows smoke rising from the mountain

The police have confirmed the death of four family members while rescue efforts were underway.

Fire

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div