Out of budget: Public cooked crisp as profiteering causes ghee prices to shoot up 356%

Regulators fail to act as oil manufacturers fleece Rs700 million from consumers every day

For Saba Naz, a mother of three living in a rented apartment in the middle of Pakistan’s largest metropolis, Karachi, the skyrocketing prices have forced her to ration her stock of cooking oil to make it last as long as possible. With edible oil a basic component of everyday food intake for tens of millions across the country, its prices have jumped by 356% in just the past three years. Hoarders and manufacturers have been pocketing billions over and above the allowed profit.

“Oil is now out of my budget. Please control its price!” she cried.

Profiteers continue to extort the public of Rs700 million every day in view of the difference between market price and the production cost, which already includes a legally allowed profit margin.

Slippery slope

Documents and market price data available with SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit reveal that the prices of edible oil and ghee rose from an average of Rs160 per kilogram (kg) in August 2018 to a whopping Rs570/kg at the end of May 2022.

For every kilogram of edible oil, people are being forced to pay between Rs82 to Rs132.1 extra in sheer violation of the Price Control Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977, as regulators, including the food ministry and the competitive commission, miserably fail to act against profiteers.

SAMAA Investigation Unit found that some 300 manufacturers, wholesale dealers, and middlemen generated Rs2 trillion for themselves from the edible oil business, earning vast profits in November 2019, July 2020, October 2020, July 2021 and April-May 2022.

Between November 2019 and March 2022, the production cost for edible oil was between Rs123 and Rs166 per kg but it was sold at an average price of Rs261/kg so that manufacturers and the middlemen could mop up massive “profits” of between Rs80/kg and Rs116/kg from the consumers.

While many find it easy to blame the rising price of commodities to international trends, palm oil was a different story. Between 2018 and 2022, its price dropped from $750 to $518 per ton in the international market.

But with local prices fluctuating, in 2020, the government decided to provide Rs7 billion in subsidies on edible oil and ghee.

An oil fueled nation

Pakistanis consume around 3 million tons of edible oil and ghee a year, or around 1,334 tons daily, with a major proportion of it produced from imported palm oil.

At the moment, edible oil available on the market could be classified into three types or grades.

High-quality edible is priced between Rs570 and Rs620 per kilogram with a 15% market share.

The other two types of edible oils have an 85% market share and are priced at between Rs480 and Rs550 per kilogram.

The country has around 230 large ghee manufacturing units and 172 small manufacturing units. Five key players are listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Prices of cooking oil and vegetable ghee contribute around 60.07% and 58.71% to the urban consumer price index inflation per the State Bank of Pakistan’s April 2022 inflation monitor report.

The report added that in overall inflation, rising prices of cooking oil and ghee have a 6.52% and 6.24% contribution contribution in inflation, behind rising fuel prices, house rent, fresh milk and ready made food prices. In rural inflation, rising oil and ghee prices are the biggest contributor.

Govt taxes

The federal government collected over Rs281.2 billion in taxes and duties on edible oil from August 2018 to May 2022. This does not include the general sales tax collected at the point of sale.

At import, the government levies customs duty, additional customs duty, withholding tax, and sales tax on palm oil. Currently, on every kilogram of edible oil consumers pay around Rs9.64 in customs duty, Rs7 in additional customs duty, Rs8.08 in withholding tax, and a whopping Rs61.1 in sales tax.

The sales tax was increased in July 2021 when sales tax collection rose by 1,500% from Rs199 per ton in June 2021 to Rs31,697.09 in July 2021.

From port to factory and from warehouse to the market, several other costs are added on the account of transportation, electricity and gas charges, labor costs, and wastage.

‘Oil is now out of budget’

Following the exorbitant increase announced in the price of edible oil at the end of May, many middle-class consumers say they are now finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Naz, a homemaker from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, told SAMAA Digital that rising inflation had already forced her to cut corners but she felt hapless now.

“I have been facing a lot of problems for a while but now it has become unbearable,” she cried.

“All our food is made with oil and our family does not want to eat the food until they see oil floating at the top of the dish.

“But by how much can we cut corners.”

Referring to the recently passed Ramazan and the difficulties she faced, Naz pointed to dietary staples that require oil. “We need pakoras (fritters), we need oil for fried foods, our kids want this type of food. From where can we maintain our budget,” she asked.

“We used to go to a major departmental store and buy groceries for the entire month. But now we are managing our groceries week to week, this is how disturbed we are.

“We went to a local store to buy groceries and I cried looking at the prices. If one drinks tea, how can one make tea without tea leaves?

“We used to buy cooking oil and mustard oil - vegetables taste better in it - and ghee for eggs and paratha, but now we just buy one type of cooking oil to cook everything,” she said, noting that they had already given up on buying white bread and had switched to making flatbread at home to cut costs, and now have given up on ghee.

“But now oil costs Rs600 and it is too much, too much. It is beyond me how to manage this.”

“We can’t cook food without oil, whether in regular pans or non-stick pans. Where there is a large family, more oil will be used. Where people are diet conscious or are smaller, they can save on oil using non-stick pans.

“I bring a pouch of a liter of oil, it lasts three to four days. I make parathas because we cannot afford bread from the market. I make all my food in this and if guests arrive, I have to manage it, within the budget.

“Sugar, tea, oil, and other basic necessities need to be made affordable otherwise we will be forced to indulge in illegal acts.”

Sarah, who works a full-time job and earns more than many middle-class men do, also feels overwhelmed in the face of inflation.

“My total earning was around Rs200,000 and my grocery expenses were around Rs15,000,” she said, adding that she was supporting her nuclear family of four.

I started to buy my groceries from different store and in bulk, but it has not made much of a difference on my expenses — Sarah

“But now, it’s like my salary has remained almost the same with an addition of mere Rs15,000-Rs20,000 thousand, but my grocery bill has ballooned past now Rs20,000.”

She said that in an effort to escape inflation, she has started to buy groceries from a different store and in bulk in hopes of making savings, but it has not made much of a difference.

“Apart from this, I have stopped purchasing frozen items and other junks,” she said.