‘I want work’: Angry PM Shehbaz directs swift actions to curb load-shedding

The spiraling power load-shedding in the country made Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif angry who told the concerned officials that “he only wants work and redressal of public grievances by reduction of power outages”.

The premier on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting on the power crisis in the country.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers including Miftah Ismail, Musadik Masood Malik, and other related officials and leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

The participants discussed the current status of load-shedding in the country, and they were briefed on the reasons behind the power outages and measures being taken to fix them.

The prime minister expressed frustration over the increasing load-shedding in the country and told the officials that curbing it was their collective responsibility.

“I want work. Redressal of public problems is our responsibility,” he categorically told the participants with directions for preparing short and long term plans for overcoming the power crisis.

He said that loadshedding of more than two hours a day will not be tolerated.

PM Shehbaz also directed that immediate reduction in the duration of load-shedding should be ensured through a short-term plan and measures for affordable and abundant power generation should be included in the long-term initiatives.

Power shortfall touches 7,000 MWs

Notably, the rising demand amid hot weather has resulted in a power shortfall of 6,865 Megawatts (MWs) on Saturday as the production stays at 19,135 MWs against the demand of 26,000 MWs.

The acute difference in supply amid rising demand has resulted in load-shedding of up to 14 hours in different parts of the country.

Sources in the power division said that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is facing a shortfall of 550 MWs as a consequence of which the Islamabad region is facing up to eight-hour-long load-shedding.

Sources added that the duration of power outages increases in areas where there is a greater loss of power during transmission.

They added that due to the increased flow of water, hydroelectric facilities installed around the country are generating as much as 4,622 MWs while some 1,134 MWs are being generated through thermal power plants.

Sources in the power division say privately-owned power plants were generating a total of 9,377 MWs at the moment.