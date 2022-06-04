Commentary panel revealed for Pakistan-West Indies series

The commentary panel for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies has been revealed in a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Former West Indian cricketers, Ian Bishop and Jeff Dujon, along with ex-Pakistan players, Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz and Sana Mir, will cover the series.

Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for the series.

The matches have been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan due to the uncertain political situation in the country.

The games will start at 1600 (PST) time on June 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

The training camp of the Men in Green is currently taking place in Lahore, which will conclude on June 4, with the squad moving to Multan on June 5.

The West Indies squad will reach Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.