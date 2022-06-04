Captain Safdar, PML-N MPA Imran Khalid indicted in sedition case

A court of a judicial magistrate in Gujranwala has indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (redt) Muhammad Safdar Awan and PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on sedition charges.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case on Saturday.

The judge has summoned for the evidence and the prosecution witnesses on June 20.

The accused have been summoned on June 29 in the interference of state affairs.

In October 2020, a case was registered against Capt. Safdar and MPA Khalid at Satellite Town Police Station, Gujranwala.

The FIR, registered on the application SHO Sohdra Police Station, said Capt. Safdar, son-in law of three time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, chaired a meeting of local leadership and workers of PML-N in Satellite Town.

During the meeting, Safdar made inappropriate remarks about the army and its officers. He also allegedly tried to stoke hatred against the army among the masses. The aim of the move was to instigate the people to take law into their own hands, ASI Muhammad Akhtar Buttar said.

Capt. Safdar also allegedly said that the PML-N supporters should besiege the house of the nearest corps commander if PML-N leaders are arrested.

Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 124-A which deals with sedition charges has been included in the FIR. PPC Section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) has also been included in the FIR.