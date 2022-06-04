Carlos Tevez brings curtain down on illustrious career

Argentine forward Carlos Tevez has announced retirement from football after an illustrious career, which included 607 club and 76 international appearances.

He scored 237 goals and notched up 108 assists over the course of his club career, which included title-winning campaigns with Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

Tevez revealed that he took the decision to bring the curtain down on his career due to the death of his father last year.

“Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan,” Tevez said.

“I have retired, it’s confirmed. They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that’s it, I have given everything.”

Tevez won 30 trophies over the course of his career, which includes three Premier League titles and two Serie A trophies. He was also part of the Manchester United side which won the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

Tevez spent the final years at his boyhood club Boca Juniors, where he played 12 seasons across three different spells.

He also won the gold medal with the Argentine national side at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He was the top scorer at the event with eight goals.

After retirement, the 38-year-old is likely to stay connected with the game as a coach.