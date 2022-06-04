PM Shehbaz notifies ISI as Special Vetting Agency

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the premium spy agency, the screening of civil servants before their induction, appointments, and postings, as well as promotions.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division dated June 2, 2022, the prime minister has notified Directorate General ISI as the Special Vetting Agency for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders.

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 1 of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 […] read with notification No. SRO 120 (1)/1998 […] the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as [the] Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (Officers Category) …”.

The sub-section 1 of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act empowers the prime minister to amend or make rules for the civil bureaucracy.

The notification was issued from the office of the Prime Minister on May 06 and was then sent to the president, DGs of the Intelligence Bureau and ISI, and other concerned departments.