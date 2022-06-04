No petrol, new cars for Punjab ministers

A day after the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced reduced the monthly petrol allowance for ministers, advisors and others, Punjab Government Spokesperson Attaullah Tarar said that Punjab minister will not use the state-funded fuel facility.

The minister will use their own petrol, even for official work, Tarar said Saturday.

Punjab government spokesperson said that the provincial government has imposed a ban on the purchase of new vehicles and renovation of government offices.

On Friday, the Sindh government reduced the monthly petrol allowance for ministers, advisors, and others by 40 per cent, hoping to save millions of rupees for the exchequer.

Soon after the announcement from Sindh, the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also said that they would reduce the petrol allowance.

KP reduced the fuel allowance by 35 per cent while KMC Administrator announced a reduction of 40% fuel allowance for offices.

The austerity drive comes as the country is under immense economic with dwindling foreign exchange reserves fuelled by widening trade deficit and increasing global oil prices.

To control the outflow of dollars and reduce imports, the government has already imposed a ban on import of what it considers ‘luxury goods’.

In a bid to get the nod of approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption and further extension of loan, the government has increased the per litre price of petrol by as much as Rs60 in last one week.