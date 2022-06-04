PCB sends Mohammad Hasnain’s action test report to CA

The report on Mohammad Hasnain’s modified bowling action has been sent to Cricket Australia (CA), sources said on Saturday.

The pacer was suspended from bowling at the international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal, the country’s cricket board said in February.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

According to sources, results will be announced by Cricket Australia in next week.

The tests were conducted two weeks ago in the International Cricket Council (ICC)-recognised biomechanics lab in Lahore.

The National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) coaches, who worked with the pacer for over four months, are hopeful that Hasnain’s action is within the 15-degree legal limit set by the ICC.

Earlier, private tests, which were conducted under the supervision of coach Umar Rasheed, were within the legal limit.

“The modification of Hasnain’s bowling action has been completed under the supervision of Umar Rasheed at the NHPC,” he had said.

“Tests at a local laboratory also found that the elbow of his arm was within the legal range of 15-degree limits. After complete satisfaction, the PCB will now formally request a review from the ICC,” it added.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.