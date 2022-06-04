Gas tariff hike, PM tasks ISI, Toshakhana case

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, June 4, 2022:

Ogra approves gas tariff hike

Following an Rs60 increase in petroleum prices within a week, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has also approved up to a 45% hike in natural gas tariff for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited for the next fiscal year.

The new prices will take effect from the next fiscal year, which begins on July 01.

PM tasks ISI with screening govt officials

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his Quetta visit, has officially tasked the Inter-Services Intelligence with the screening of civil servants before their induction, appointments and postings, as well as promotions.

According to the Establishment Division notification, the prime minister notified Directorate General ISI as the Special Vetting Agency for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders.

Imran Khan declares Toshakhana income

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared his income from gifts received from Toshakhana as head of the government with the FBR.

The tax and election commission records show that the former prime minister told authorities that he has precious possession from Toshakhana gifts worth Rs11.7 million.

His declaration of these gifts came in the last fiscal year, 2021. More details here.

ICYMI:

To assist the residents of drought-hit Cholistan, SAMAA TV has partnered with Shahid Afridi Foundation in a special telethon to raise funds for the affectees of Cholistan.

You can make your contributions to the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Parched Cholistan thirsts for water (Artwork: Obair Khan/ SAMAA Digital)

Hammad on Russian oil deal

PTI leader and former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that the PTI-led government was all set to buy the first consignment of Russian oil in April, rejecting Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s claim that Russia never offered oil deal formally to Imran Khan’s government.

“We were offered a meaningful discount by international and Russian markets,” said Azhar.

Cricket

Opener Sidra Amin smashed a ton as Pakistan sealed a 2-0 series win with a match to spare in the ICC Women’s Championship encounter against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Sidra’s commanding batting performance was followed by another outstanding spell by young pacer Fatima Sana who took four Sri Lankan wickets.