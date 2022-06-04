Medicines worth millions burnt in Lahore hospital fire

Firefighters have put out a huge inferno that broke out at The Children’s Hospital in Lahore’s Gulberg area early on Saturday morning, rescue officials confirmed.

However, the rescue efforts failed to save medicine worth millions which were gutted in the blaze.

Officials of Lahore’s fire department said that the fire had erupted in the storage unit of the hospital’s pharmacy located on the third floor of the hospital at around 5:15 am, SAMAA TV’s Anns Zaffar reported.

The fire department said that more than 60 firefighters participated in the rescue operation, while at least 20 fire engines, including a snorkel and an aerial platform, worked for seven hours to put out the fire.

The official added that they were now in the process of “cool down” where they keep dowsing burnt structures and goods to completely put out smoldering embers and prevent the fire from reigniting.

When asked about the cause of the fire, the fire officials said that an investigation will disclose the actual cause of the fire, however, they suspect a possible short circuit in one of the refrigerators in the storage unit as the cause of the fire.

Earlier, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that the fire blew out of control due to the presence of highly flammable goods in the storage unit.

Operations postponed

The Children’s Hospital Medical Director Dr Muhammad Saleem has said that they have postponed all scheduled operations at the hospital for the day.

“All the patients have been shifted to the other block,” he added.

Moreover, he said that they have asked other hospitals to help them out with medicines as their entire stock was gutted in the fire.

Earlier, the hospital had decided to shift its on-patient duty department into its emergency department on a temporary basis after the fire made it difficult to continue operations in its designated departmental space.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident and has asked the health secretary to submit a comprehensive report on the matter.