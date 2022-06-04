Meera has a suggestion for people criticizing govt on petrol hike

Actress Meera has suggested the people stop criticizing the government over the recent increase in the petrol price and asked them to cooperate with the government instead.

The recent increase in fuel prices has left the masses in a difficult situation as rates have surged to a historic high. The increase of Rs60 per liter on petrol in a week is certainly to affect monthly budgets and along with that, it has far-reaching impacts that would put an individual between a rock and a hard place while shopping.

Irtiza Rubab, who is better known as Meera, is famous for staying in the limelight due to controversies.

And with the recent remarks on the petrol price – a move that has invited flak of the people – Meera seems to be among the few people, apart from the government officials, who have defended the move.

While talking to SAMAA TV, Meera urged the people to cooperate with the government and not admonish it for the hike. She suggested that all Pakistanis will together pay off the debts of the country.