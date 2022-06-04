ECC approves levy of 10% regulatory duty on motor spirit import

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Friday allowed a levy of 10% regulatory duty on the import of motor spirit (MS).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail gave this approval while presiding over the meeting of the ECC of the cabinet, said a press release.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary on levy of regulatory duty on import of Motor Spirit (MS). It was informed that the import of MS is subject to 10% custom duty under the 5th schedule of the customs Act, 1969, but it is subject to 0% under China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

Those availing the FTA exemption pay zero customs duty while others pay customs duty at 10%. The ECC after discussion, in order to address this anomaly, allowed levy of 10% regulatory duty on import of MS.

However, where customs 10% duty is paid on import of MS, it will be exempted from levy of regulatory duty.

The committee also approved tobacco cess rates, Flue Cured Virginia (FCV), Plain Area Rs 6/kg, Sub Mountainous Area Rs 6/kg, Dark Air-Cured Tobacco (DAC) Rs 3.60/kg, White Patta (WP)Rs 3/kg, Burley Rs 5/kg, Naswar/snuff/Hookah and other Rustica Tobacco and its products Rs3/kg.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research tabled a summary for revision of cess rates on Tobacco for the year 2022-23. The current cess rates on all types and varieties of tobacco notified by the fFederal government on July 14, 2021, need to be enhanced in line with the increase in Minimum Indicative Price (MIP) of all types of tobacco notified on Feb 10, 2022.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary for release of funds for SSGC for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

It was submitted that due to closure of the production activity in PSM, low flame gas of 2mmcfd is being supplied to PSM primarily to preserve the coke oven batteries and refractories kilns with an average monthly bill of around Rs80 million.

The ECC after discussion allowed release of Rs620.85 million for making payment of eight months outstanding gas bills i.e. July 2021 to Feb 2022.

Ministry of Communication submitted a summary on funds required for clearing liabilities of the utility companies/agency partners of the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD).

The collection of utility bills is one of the agency functions performed by PPOD and the amount thus collected was deposited in SBP’s Central Account-1.

Liabilities to the tune of amount Rs62.33 billion have been accumulated till March 31, 2022 and Rs25 billion had already been approved on April 15 for payment to utilities companies.

The ECC after detailed discussion granted permission to release funds amounting to Rs37.33 billion for clearing remaining outstanding liabilities of the utility companies/agency partners by the PPOD after verification of claimed amount by SBP.

The ECC also deliberated and approved a summary submitted by the finance division on policy for grant of honorarium with direction that the proposal-v of policy may be redefined as the ECC chairman in his discretion can award additional honorarium to the employees of federal government.

The ECC also approved the following supplementary/ Technical Supplementary Grants: