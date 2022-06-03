Rapist of 10-year-old Farishta awarded death sentence

A district and sessions court on Friday awarded the death sentence to a rapist of 10-year-old Farishta who raped and killed the minor in Islamabad in 2019.

The district and sessions court judge Humayun Dilawar Khan announced the reserved verdict in which he awarded the death penalty to Nisar under section 302(B) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

At the time of the announcement of the verdict, Farishta’s family members were also present in the court.

The court also slapped a fine worth Rs1 million on the convict. In case of default in payment of the fine, the court said Nisar would undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment.

Farishta went missing on May 15, 2019, but the police did not register a case until May 19. Later on May 20, the victim’s body was found from a forest area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Waseem Khan had also carried out the inquiry and ordered action against the police officials including concerned SHO, Muhrar, and others found delinquent in their duties.

The four police officials faced charges of delaying registration of the case, besides being charged with humiliating the father of the victim by moving him to clean the police station.