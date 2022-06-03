Imran Khan declares his Toshakhana income with FBR

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has declared his income from gifts received from Toshakhana as head of the government with the FBR.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan served as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 till April 2022 when he was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

The tax and election commission records show that the former prime minister told authorities that he has precious possession from Toshakhana gifts worth Rs11.7 million. His declaration of these gifts came in the last fiscal year, 2021.

SAMAA Investigation Unit learned that the former premier’s assets witnessed an increase of over 250% during the last five financial years. His assets saw a massive increase of 75% in fiscal 2020.

Interestingly, he collectively paid Rs11.4 million as taxes during this period (2017 to 2021).

Imran Khan’s assets stood at a mere Rs40 million in 2017, according to asset declarations both with the tax and election authorities. Imran Khan owned assets worth just Rs55.8 million in 2018, the records show.

With an increase of 45% during the next fiscal year, 2019, the PTI chairman showed an amount of Rs58 million as other receipts, or additional income, in his assets’ declaration submitted with the tax authorities without explaining the source.

Thus, collectively, the PTI chairman saw the worth of his collective assets swell to Rs81 million in 2019.

His assets nearly quadrupled the next financial year, peaking at Rs142.2 million — an increase of 75% over his wealth in 2020 and an increase of 255% since 2017.

In the year that the ex-premier spent his last few months in his power, he saw no big change in the value of his assets, and it remained at Rs141.2 million.

In the fiscal year 2021, his assets witnessed a decrease of Rs0.9 million, revealed the official record. Imran Khan declared the value of foreign gifts at Rs11.6 million.

Read: Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament

Read: Farah Khan’s employees submit reply in NAB’s assets beyond means case

A careful reading of Khan’s declarations revealed that the massive increase of 75% in the PTI chief’s assets during the fiscal year 2020 was also due to the income the former premier received from the sale of 108 kanals of inherited land in Ferozwala. The selling of foreign gifts was also the reason for the increase in his assets.

The cabinet division’s documents SAMAA TV has had access to reveal that Imran Khan paid Rs38.1 million against the foreign gifts valued at Rs142 million in the market.

He purchased these gifts between October 2018 and July 2021 by paying a nominal amount of 20% to 50%, revealed the documents.

However, the FBR documents noted the amount submitted with the national exchequer against these foreign gifts was Rs21.2 million.

Tax in last five years

The documents said that Imran Khan paid only Rs103,00 in tax in the fiscal year 2017 and Rs282,000 in 2018. In 2019, the former prime minister paid Rs9.854 million in tax which decreased to Rs860,000 in 2020.

The documents read that Imran Khan paid a tax of Rs361,000 in the fiscal year 2021. The collective tax paid by the former prime minister during the last five years adds up to Rs10.14 million.