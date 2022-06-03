PML-N, PPP approach high court against local bodies’ elections in Islamabad

PPP and PML-N on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against conducting local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with the existing number of Union Councils (UCs).

The local leadership of PML-N and PPP, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Muhammad Shakeel Abbasi respectively, challenged the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on June 2 pertaining to local bodies elections in the federal capital.

The interior ministry secretary, federation, and the ECP have been made respondents in the application.

The petition maintained Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local government Act 2015 empowers the federal government “to declare any area as Union Council and to divide an existing area of one Union council into two and to notify the number of union councils in Islamabad.”

It noted that the federal government issued a notification on May 21 for increasing Union Councils (UCs) in Islamabad from 50 to 101 due to an increase in the population. It added that the federal government decided that each UC should be representative of 20,000 people.

However, the ECP issued notification on June 2 pertaining to local bodies elections without making changes in the existing number of UCs.

It pleaded with the court to nullify ECP’s notification of June 2 and direct the electoral body to add UCs before holding elections in Islamabad.

The applicant further prayed that the ECP should be barred from holding local government elections in the federal capital until increasing the number of UCs.

Speaking to the media outside the high court, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry termed the announcement of local government elections with the existing number of UCs as ‘wrong’, saying that the federal cabinet had decided to form a UC in Islamabad that was representative of 20,000 people.

He contended that expanding the net of UCs in the capital territory was necessary as the population has surged to 2.2 million.

Chaudhry criticized that only the federal government was authorized to increase the number of UCs, and it was electoral body’s job to carry out delimitations according to it.