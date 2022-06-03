Inflation storm: Imran Khan says PDM’s rhetoric against PTI govt failed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the ‘imported government’ built rhetoric of inflation against his government but dropped price-hike bombs on the people only in two months.

He said that India and Israel wanted to see the disintegration of Pakistan while lamenting that the US also does not want to see a stable Pakistan.

He was addressing a public rally in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during which he came down hard on the government after recent hike in fuel and electricity prices in compliance with demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) built up the rhetoric of ‘inflation’ against the PTI government while he compared the prices of daily use commodities such as cooking oil, flour, vegetables, etc during the tenure of the PTI government and the ‘imported government’ in two months only.

He also compared the fuel and electricity prices between the two tenures.

PTI chairman said they were also pressurized by the IMF to raise prices but they did not succumb to it unlike the incumbent government whose leaders are living abroad and they have no stake in the country.

Speaking on what was the cost of toppling his government through a US-backed conspiracy, he said Pakistan’s GDP growth peaked to nearly 6% while industrialization witnessed acceleration after Ayub Khan’s era.

Imran Khan said the foreign reserves have depleted sharply only during the two months of the ‘imported government’ while the stock market has crashed nearly 10% meaning that Rs700 billion have been withdrawn from the market.

He said the international credit rating agency Moody’s also degraded Pakistan’s rating to negative.

Imran Khan said that through his finance minister Shaukat Tarin, he had conveyed to the ‘neutrals’ that the ouster of his government through a conspiracy would result in economic collapse of the country, reiterating the example of Soviet Union.

‘They are here for the clean-chit’

He claimed that the Sharif family has deep relations with Indian Prime Minister Modi and Indian businessmen, adding that being the prime minister, Nawaz Sharif did not meet Hurriyat leaders of Kashmir because it would have displeased his Indian counterpart.

Imran Khan said that Asif Ali Zardari is the ‘biggest disease’ of the country whose sickness is ‘money’.

PTI chairman said that he showed the alleged threatening letter to the National Assembly (NA) and President Dr Arif Alvi also asked the Supreme Court to probe into the alleged conspiracy but no heed was paid.

He reiterated that the Sharifs and Zardari did not speak up against the drone attacks in Pakistan, adding that they could not dare to speak against the foreign powers because their wealth is parked abroad.

PTI chairman said the only aim of the ‘imported government’ is to get rid of their corruption cases.

He also criticized the presence of Shehbaz Sharif’s absconder son in the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that the government is not only causing damage to the economy but morals.

The former prime once again criticized Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being a partisan of the incumbent government and said rigging has been initiated through gerrymandering because the coalition parties cannot win in the elections on their own.

He said the government has also started to intimidate people through the police raids and framing fake cases.

He added that the violence the imported government resorted to against the ‘peaceful protesters’ on May 25-26 was unprecedented and vowed to fight against the ‘oppressors’ of this era till the last drop of his blood.

PTI chairman said that for the next phase of the Haqiqi Azadi Martch, they would wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the petition seeking protection of the long marchers.

Sedition case

Speaking on the reports that the government is deliberating filing a sedition case against him, the former prime minister asked if the people like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, who held a tainted track record of speaking against the institutions, would frame him under sedition charges.

He said that the conspiracy of the sedition case is merely an attempt to ‘remove him from the path’ because he doesn’t bow before the global powers.