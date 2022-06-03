Aurelien Tchouameni move to Real Madrid in final phase: report

Aurelien Tchouameni’s move to Real Madrid is reportedly now a matter of a few hours as talks between the La Liga giants and AS Monaco intensified.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams this summer, with the 14-time Champions League winners are leading the race.

According to Marca, both clubs have intensified talks in the last few hours for Tchouameni and a solution could be found in the next 48 hours.

🚨| Real Madrid hope to get the ‘YES’ from Monaco in the next few hours for Tchouaméni. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 3, 2022

Moreover, the Los Blancos representatives are hopeful to get the ‘yes’ from Monaco in the next few hours for the French international.

🚨| Real Madrid hope to get the ‘YES’ from Monaco in the next few hours for Tchouaméni. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 3, 2022

Earlier, Real reportedly made a huge offer of €85M plus add-ons for the midfielder and according to football journalist Fabrice Hawkins, both clubs reached a verbal agreement after the bid was made.

The development was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who said that the Spanish club have improved their bid for the midfielder.

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

The 22-year-old is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.