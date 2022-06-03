Pakistani rupee falters against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee Friday faltered in the currency market, dashing hopes of a major recovery after the government pushed up petrol and diesel price by another Rs30 per litre.

The value of the rupee declined 33 paisas, or 0.17%, to Rs197.91 from Rs197.59 in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market, the value of the US dollar rose by Re1 to Rs198.50.

On May 27, when the government increased fuel prices by Rs30 for the first time, the rupee posted a strong recovery in the very next trading session, rising Rs2.50 against the greenback.

The rupee continued to gain for the next three trading sessions, increasing by Rs4. However, it lost steam on Thursday when the rupee appreciated by only 28 paisas in the interbank market.

The government has increased petroleum prices by a total of Rs60 per litre in less than a week in an attempt to ease pressure on the local currency.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told a news conference Thursday night that if the people do not pay more for fuel, the rupee would drastically fall, sparking inflation.

However, the government’s plans of bolstering the rupee against the US dollar were offset by a major outflow of $366 million after the country made external debt payments and forex reserves held by the central bank dropped below the $10 billion mark.

Rising crude oil prices have also increased pressure on the rupee as the government reported on Thursday that Pakistan’s trade deficit had ballooned to $43 billion in the first 11 months of the ongoing fiscal year.