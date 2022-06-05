How fire safety guidelines are being compromised in Pakistan?

There have been more than 60 fire incidents reported in Karachi in the last five years, with the latest taking place near Central Jail at a departmental store on Wednesday morning that continued to rage for more than 48 hours.

Experts have identified the number of incidents has gone up because of the growth of high-rise structures and other constructions that do not follow fire safety laws and often compromise on the quality of equipment used to put off the fire.

Poor electrical wiring systems in the buildings, particularly the older ones, are the major cause of electrical fires in commercial centers due to overloaded circuits.

During a hearing in 2020 in a similar case, the civil defence secretary revealed that approximately 80% of structures in Karachi lacked an emergency exit due to builders’ lack of concern for fire safety standards during construction.

He had asserted that the Sindh Building Control Authority did not provide the Civil Defense with approved building plans.

According to the Building Code of Pakistan Fire Safety Provisions 2016, “Construction and modification of buildings in violation of the Building Code of Pakistan (Fire Safety Provisions-2016) shall be considered as a violation of professional engineering works as specified in clause (xxv) of section 2 of the Act.

Despite the rules, alarming incidents have exposed the lack of urban planning in Karachi.

Safety protocols in the US

SAMAA TV’s US correspondent Yasir Feroze has reported that even the oldest building has emergency evacuations, fire extinguishers, and smoke detectors to ensure firefighters reach the site as soon as possible.

This video shows protocols people follow in residential and commercial buildings in the US during emergency situations.

• No parking in front of fire doors

• More than three to four fire exits

• Availability of fire extinguishers

• Employee training during emergency