Ex-minister: Pakistan was to buy first consignment of Russian oil in April

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that the PTI government was all set to buy first consignment of Russian oil in April, rejecting Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s claim that Russia never offered oil deal formally to Imran Khan’s government.

“We were offered a meaningful discount by international and Russian markets,” said Azhar.

“We had initiated talks with them. Pakistan’s ambassador in Moscow, who is still there, was assigned the task and he approached Russia’s energy minister,” the former minister claimed.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

He said that PM Imran Khan chaired two meetings between March 20 to March 30 on the topic. “PSO even proposed them a transaction structure and petroleum division briefed them [Russian authorities],”

Hammad Azhar further claimed that by the end of March, he received a message from Pakistani ambassador in Russia.

“I have it in my phone,” he said.

“We are in talks with them but they want you to write a letter about the purchase,” Azhar quoted the envoy as saying.

“Very next day, we sent them the letter through foreign office and ambassador confirmed it. In the letter I wrote precisely that we will start purchasing the first consignment in April.”

PM Shehbaz should resign for increasing Rs60 on petrol

Former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resign for increasing the per litre price of petrol by Rs60 in a week.

Azhar said when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was in the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto had demanded former prime minister Imran Khan to resign for increasing petrol price by Rs4 in January.

He demanded the incumbent prime minister should resign after increasing the petrol prices by Rs60 per litre within a week’s time.

Hammad also warned of another “protest” against the government to “dislodge” the prime minister.