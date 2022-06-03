As Sindh govt slashes petrol allowance for officials, others vow to follow suit

The Sindh government Friday reduced the monthly petrol allowance for ministers, advisors, and others amid calls from the people to end the state-funded fuel facility for senior officials in the country.

The 40% cut in the petrol allowance is expected to save millions of rupees for the exchequer.

Soon after the announcement from Sindh, the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also said that they would reduce the petrol allowance.

SAMAA TV’s Sanjay Sadhwani reported Friday that the government provides 600 litres of petrol every month to each of the 18 provincial ministers, 500 litres to each of the five advisors, and 400 litres to each of the 26 special assistants.

The coordinator to the chief minister and parliamentarian secretary 300 litres. Secretaries, special secretaries, and additional secretaries of over 50 departments also receive a petrol allowance of 300 litres every month. Together they number over 200.

The reduction in petrol allowance was announced by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who said that rising petrol price must not cost an additional burden to the government kitty.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab later said that he was reducing petrol allowance for KMC official 40%.

The Sindh government was paying around Rs14.176 million a month in petrol allowance to top government officials and secretaries alone before the latest hike which would have pushed up the bill to Rs16.57 million a month.

The chief minister’s decision to partially withdraw petrol allowance would save the government Rs6.62 million every month, nearly Rs80 million in a year if the petrol price remains unchanged as shown in the following table.

Officials Number Petrol (litres) Total amount (Rs) Money saved (Rs) Ministers 10 600 1,260,000 504,000 Advisors 5 500 525,000 210,000 Special Assitants 26 400 2,184,000 873,600 Secretaries, assistant secretaries 200 300 12,600,000 5,040,000 Total 241 1800 16,569,000 6,627,600

KP follows suit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced a 35% cut in fuel expenditure of “all provincial government departments, institutions, and organization,” to ease pressure on government resources.

He also shared a copy of the letter he sent to the chief minister to implement the decision. “We would take more steps to spend public money on the people,” he said adding that under Imran Khan’s leadership the KP government was actively trying to shield the people from the cruel measures of the ‘imported’ government.

Shehbaz prepares for austerity measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also planning to cut fuel allowance for cabinet members and government officials, SAMAA TV reported.

The federal government Thursday evening increased the petrol price by Rs30 to a whopping Rs210 per litre, saying the tough measure was necessary to control the value of the rupee.

However, several social media users called on the government to stop providing free petrol to senior government officials, bureaucrats, and others.