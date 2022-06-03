Govt launches Prime Minister Sasta Petrol, Sasta Diesel Scheme

Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musaddiq Masood Malik launched on Friday announced launch of Prime Minister Sasta Petrol, Sasta Diesel Scheme.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Flanked by former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Malik said that the government will give Rs2,000 in fuel subsidy to anyone who has the basic salary of up to Rs40,000.

Families who are part of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will automatically receive Rs2,000 under the “Prime Minister Sasta Petrol, Sasta Diesel Scheme.”

The households that are not part of the BISP database will have to send their identity cards numbers to 786 to check their eligibility, Ismail added.

However, the ID card number should belong to a woman as the money would only be transferred to the women head of the household.

The minister said that the difficult decisions have been made but the government is trying to do every possible measure to provide relief to the nation.

Malik said according to the comparative analysis, the total annual expenditure of the federal government comes around Rs22 to Rs28billion while in just three months, Rs700 to Rs800 billion was paid in fuel subsidy.

Malik said the PTI government’s decision to grant fuel subsidy a “trap” just like the conspiracy letter. PTI did it despite knowing that the treasury cannot bear its burden, he added.

The minister criticized the ousted prime minister Imran Khan, claiming that he had violated the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) agreement.

Now we are paying the price in the of inflation, he added.