Returning Shadab terms West Indies ODIs important for Pakistan

All-rounder Shadab Khan has termed West Indies ODIs important for Pakistan, as the Men in Green are looking to improve their position at the ICC World Cup Super League table.

The Babar Azam-led side will host West Indies for three-match ODI series in Multan from June 8. The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The 23-year-old, who hasn’t featured for Pakistan since December, said that the side will be looking forward to securing maximum points from the series.

“The upcoming series is quite significant for me as I have not played any international and much domestic cricket recently, and I am making a return after injury,” said Shadab while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board. “Another reason which makes this series important is that we are playing it in our country and in Multan.”

“I am looking forward to doing well for my team as these three ODIs are very important because of the Super League points. I am sure fans will get to see a good series and we will continue the Australia series momentum.”

Pakistan are currently placed ninth in the Super League rankings with 60 points – one place above the West Indies – and a series win – whether 2-1 or 3-0 – will see them jump to the third spot.

Moreover, commenting on his return he said that playing for the country is a different feeling altogether. “I am very delighted to be back in the side and be amongst my friends as I had played the last for Pakistan in December,” he said.

“It is a different feeling altogether to play for your country, which makes coming back to this dressing room even more exciting,” he added.

Shadab had to be withdrawn from the three ODIs and one-off T20I against Australia in Lahore earlier in the year because of an injury.