Sports » Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Asim Khan alleges Squash Federation for ‘nepotism’

Player is not named in the Pakistan contingent
Samaa Web Desk Jun 03, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/ Asim Khan</p>

Squash star Asim Khan has alleged the Pakistan Squash Federation for nepotism after missing out from England trip for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The games are scheduled to be played in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Expressing his disapproval towards the selection of Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan wrote on Twitter that the federation had promised him a spot in the Games but he has been dropped at the last moment citing his poor performance.

Moreover, he went on to claim that the duo haven’t competed in any contest in months to avoid bad records prior to the mega-event while he continuously played and performed at different levels.

Pakistani squash player also criticised sponsors for not promoting sports as he revealed that his only sponsor is an Indian.

