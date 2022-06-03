Commonwealth Games: Asim Khan alleges Squash Federation for ‘nepotism’

Squash star Asim Khan has alleged the Pakistan Squash Federation for nepotism after missing out from England trip for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The games are scheduled to be played in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Expressing his disapproval towards the selection of Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan wrote on Twitter that the federation had promised him a spot in the Games but he has been dropped at the last moment citing his poor performance.

No value of rankings in Pakistan and no value of players and player struggle in Pakistan, I don’t think so I will continue playing squash if i do then I will only play for my family and myself not for this country 😊

Ranking is attached.@SportsBoardPak pic.twitter.com/A69A2iakCj — Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) June 2, 2022

Or ye pehli baar ni howa mere sath ye teesri baar hai back to back, hr baar last moment pr bol dete hai apki performance ni sai hai jaise baaki world champions hai. — Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) June 2, 2022

Moreover, he went on to claim that the duo haven’t competed in any contest in months to avoid bad records prior to the mega-event while he continuously played and performed at different levels.

Now the players who are selected for commonwealth 2022 didn’t even play one tournament in months. Mtlb ke jab meri achi performance aye to me tournaments khelna chor do ta ke meri performance kharab na ho or meri team me jagah barqaraar rahen 👐👏 — Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) June 2, 2022

Pakistani squash player also criticised sponsors for not promoting sports as he revealed that his only sponsor is an Indian.