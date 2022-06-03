KSE-100 loses over 900 points as stocks tumble over inflationary pressure

Record fuel prices, a negative outlook by credit ratings agency Moody’s led to a massive 923 point slump in the Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index on Friday.

After another day when the index had slid 500 points, the market opened on Friday at 42,237.91 points.

However, the overnight news of prices of petroleum being raised by another Rs30, Moody’s giving a negative outlook for the country’s economy basing it on rising inflation and political instability, and foreign exchange reserves dipping below the $10 billion mark saw any more investor confidence disappear.

The opening session saw the index creep up 72.26 points before it started to fall.

It fell below the 42,000 points psychological barrier.

The index, though, could not arrest the decline as it touched a low of 41,145 points, before making a small recovery. The market closed 2.19% down at 41,314.88, with investors losing Rs111 billion.

Investors have already become cautious ahead of the federal budget, set to be announced next week, and Moody’s statement and an outflow of $366 million on Thursday have added to their fears, says SAMAA Money’s Wakil-ur-Rehman.

Rising trade deficit was also a major contributor, he said.