Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Datta Khel attack

A Pakistan army soldier was martyred during the exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday evening.

A handout picture of Sepoy Hamid Ali who was martyred during Datta Khel attack in North Waziristan on June 2. (Photo: ISPR)

The fight took place between the night of June 1 and June 2 when the terrorists attacked a military post in the Datta Khel area.

In the exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Ali, 28, resident of Sargodha was martyred, the statement added.

The terrorists fled after the security forces repulsed the attack.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” it stated.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.