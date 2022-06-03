Babar Azam reveals his ‘dream’ ahead of West Indies ODIs

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has revealed his dream of becoming the number one batter in all formats of the game.

The prolific runs getter has been in sublime form with the bat across all formats of the game.

Even, Veteran India batter-keeper Dinesh Karthik made the prediction that it won’t take Babar long to become the number one batter in all three formats.

“As a player it’s a dream to become the number one in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work,” he said while speaking to the ICC. “It’s not like if you are the top player in one or two formats, you go easy.”

“If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit.

The 27-year-old is currently the No.1 batter in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI and T20I rankings, while he is a career-high No.5 in Tests behind Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

“It’s something I am preparing for. It’s going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too,” he added.