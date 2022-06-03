IHC dismisses contempt of court plea against PM Shehbaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Friday a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others for registering cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by PTI worker Kulsoom Khaliq. The petitioner maintained that on the night of May 25, the district administration registered 18 cases against PTI workers in violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

During the proceeding, chief justice remarked that the protest takes place with the permission of the district administration.

The apex court has already disposed of the case, the chief justice said.

He asked the petitioner if the SC had said anywhere in its verdict that FIRs will not be registered.

The chief justice asked the petitioner if she was directly affected by this. “Did they a conduct raid to arrest you?”

Later, the court rejected the request for contempt of court appeal against PM Shehbaz and others, and disposed the petition.