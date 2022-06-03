PM Shehbaz says elections will be held within 15 months

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the next general election will be held within 15 months, adding that his goal is to address inflation and poverty challenges.

Talking to TRT Word’s program Strait Talk on Thursday evening, the prime minister lamented that the coalition government, before the elections, would take short-term measures to address the problems faced by the masses.

“My vision is to rebuild Pakistan and try my best to decrease poverty and cut the budget of the government sector to ensure austerity,” he said. PM Shehbaz was on a three-day maiden visit to Turkey.

The prime minister maintained that if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) comes in power after the next election, a full-fledged development agenda would be launched to deal with issues such as unemployment and poverty.

’Compelled to increase petrol prices

He also added that the increase in oil prices globally has compelled his government to increase the cost of oil and gas.

The statement came hours after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced an increase in petrol price by Rs30 per liter to a whopping Rs209.86. The people, already reeling from the Rs30 hike last week, were shocked at the announcement.

The prime minister also said Pakistan was engaged with the International Monetary Fund to put country’s economy on right track that had suffered hugely in the last three years.

‘Joint collaboration in military projects’

When asked about Pakistan and Turkey defense ties, the prime minister said that Pakistan wants increase in collaboration in military projects with Turkey and added that the launch of MILGEM, the national warship program of Turkey, was in line with the same vision.

While lauding Turkey’s anti-terrorism steps against YPG and PKK terrorist groups in Syria, the prime minister said Pakistan had been the “biggest victim” of terrorism and it supports the Turkish leadership in its efforts to eradicate the menace.

‘Parliamentarians should be allowed to vote freely for new government’

Talking about the political turmoil in the country in April, the incumbent premier highlighted that this was the first time in history that a no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan had succeeded and was ousted in a democratic move.

He stressed that now it would be an acceptable norm in Pakistan that if a majority of parliamentarians feel to have a particular government, they should be allowed to “vote freely” under the law.

“This is a constitutional and legal transition which has been provided in the Constitution. It is a big step forward, rather a quantum jump,” PM Shehbaz added, saying that in the past similar situations witnessed martial laws and military interventions.

“But now, this has changed the entire ballgame and must be supported,” he said.

‘PM offers Turkey to join’

PM Shehbaz expressed desire that Turkey should join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Turkey’s expertise in road infrastructure and energy projects could make the multi-billion regional project a win-win,” he said. “The participation of Turkey in CPEC will translate into regional economic prosperity of the region.”

The prime minister added that he had proposed the same to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He also expressed satisfaction that Turkey’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had improved, maintaining a balance between Turkey and Gulf states.

“This is important for global peace and will become very fruitful for the entire region,” he said.

‘Phenomenal trip’

PM Shehbaz termed his three-day maiden visit to Turkey as “phenomenal” and said the people-to-people bond between the two nations was grounded in history.

He maintained that Pakistan and Turkey were pursuing the roadmap of regional cooperation with immense understanding and unity existed between the two leaderships. The PM went on to mention the pre-partition time when the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent supported the Turkish movement.