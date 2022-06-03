PCB reveals Pakistan-West Indies ODIs ticket prices

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the tickets prices for the upcoming series between Pakistan and West Indies.

The three-match ODI series, which was originally scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, will commence from June 8 in Multan due to the ongoing political crises in the country.

The tickets can be purchased online from Bookme.pk and the price varies based on the category of the enclosure; the cheapest tickets are currently being sold for Rs. 300 whereas the maximum rate has been set at Rs. 500 by the PCB.

Fans will be asked to show their original CNIC before purchasing the tickets. Or, if they are purchasing online, then they will need to insert that information.

The series is part of the International Cricket Council World Cup Super League.

The West Indies squad will reach Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Series schedule with umpire and match referee appointments:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 12 – 3rd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)