PM Shehbaz: Armed forces guarantee security, stability in the country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s armed forces are guarantors of peace, internal and external security, and stability of the country.

Speaking at the Command and Staff College Quetta, the prime minister paid rich tribute to the security forces and said that Pakistan’s armed forces were actively involved in the world peace efforts while their achievements against terrorism were exemplary.

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s security, sovereignty, and integrity would be ensured at all costs. The nation is indebted to is heroes for their ultimate sacrifices, he said.

The prime minister arrived in Quetta after visiting Gwadar where he inaugurated the Eastbay Expressway.

He also addressed local fishermen and assured them that the government would take strict action against fishing trailers involved in illegal fishing.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Eastbay expressway, the prime minister said that having increased oil prices again with a heavy heart, the government believed that any more burden on the poor masses would be unjust and it was a time for the elite class to sacrifice.

“I have called a meeting tomorrow… The billionaire elite should come forward and [offer] sacrifice for the poor masses and provide their resources through austerity… This will start from me, ministers, advisors, federal and provincial secretaries, and government officers,” the prime minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elite would have to play their part in that noble cause. “This is their duty. I will ensure that they shower their resources for the poor and bear strict measures,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz said that the Eastbay expressway will Karachi and Gwadar.

He praised Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bazinjo for playing a key role in the construction of the route.

Disappointed over stalled development

PM Shehbaz said he was disappointed after the aerial inspection of under-construction development projects in Gwadar as many projects have not been completed including Gwadar Airport.

Earlier in the day, CM Bizenjo welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon arrival.

The Eastbay Expressway is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would provide primary connectivity of the Port and its Free Zone with the network of national highways for smooth logistic transportation of import, export, and transit goods.

The six-lane expressway would connect the port with the Makran Coastal Highway through the 2,281 acres free trade zone of Gwadar Port.

It will bypass the Gwadar port city and minimize the traffic disturbance making the transportation of more efficient while minimizing the disturbing to locals.