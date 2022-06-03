Imran Khan to stage protest against petrol price hike

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced staging a “peaceful” protest today after Friday prayers against the massive hike in petrol prices.

“I [Khan] want everyone to come out and protest peacefully after Juma prayers against this imported government’s anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public and wreak economic havoc in the country since they have no stakes here as their assets are all abroad,” he tweeted.

Slamming the government’s decision, the ousted prime minister claimed that the hike will increase the burden on the masses by Rs900 billion and massive inflation in the country.

“The Rs8 increase in electricity price will put the entire country into shock,” he added, saying the nation should expect inflation of “30% highest in 75 years”.

Khan went on to highlight several measures PTI-government took during its tenure.

“Our government sustained pressure of Covid [pandemic] and gave Rs1200 billion worth economic package,” the former prime minister said.

“This year alone we reduced sales tax to zero percent and additionally provided Rs466 billion energy subsidies to protect our public.”

The federal government, on Thursday evening, increased the price of petrol by Rs30 to a whopping Rs209.86 per litre.

The people, already reeling from the Rs30 hike last week, were shocked at the announcement. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs30 per litre to 204.15.

Electricity tariff, on the other hand, has also been increased by Rs7.91 per kilowatt-hour, or per unit. The new tariff would take effect after a notification from the federal government.