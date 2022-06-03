Petrol price hike, power tariff, Imran Khan announces protest

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, June 3, 2022:

The federal government has increased petrol prices by Rs30 to a whopping Rs209.86 per litre in less than a week after it announced an Rs30 hike on May 27.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs30 per litre to 204.15.

Following the announcement of a second increase in fuel prices within a week, petrol pumps across the country witnessed a sudden rush of customers hoping to get fuel while it was still relatively cheaper.

Soon after the new prices were announced people queued up at filling stations while some petrol pumps stopped the sale in different cities. (Photo: Online)

Citizens hounded the petrol stations with their vehicles as well as extra bottles to stock the commodity fearing the shortage.

The residential and commercial electricity consumers in Pakistan have been slapped with a whopping Rs7.91 per kilowatt-hour, or per unit, hike in the price of electricity.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved the new tariff that would take effect after a notification from the federal government.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan has announced staging a “peaceful” protest today after Friday prayers against the hike in petrol prices.

Slamming the federal government’s decision, Khan claimed that this will increase the burden on the masses by Rs900 billion and price hike in basic necessities.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that China has agreed to refinance a $2.3 loan for Pakistan — the money it had earlier withdrawn from Pakistan.

Miftah said that inflow was expected “shortly” as soon as the formal step had been taken.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) total foreign reserves dropped by $366 million to $9.72 billion due to external debt repayments.

According to the data shared by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves, as of May 27, stood at $15,771.4 million, adding that the decrease occurred due to “external debt repayment”.