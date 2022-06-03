Departmental store owners booked over deadly Karachi fire

Police in Karachi have registered a criminal case against the owners of the departmental store, located opposite the Central Jail, for misusing reserved car parking as a warehouse in violation of building regulations after a massive blaze in the warehouse led to the death of a person and the building being declared as dangerous.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Ferozabad police station on Thursday evening on the complaint of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) District East Assistant Director Niaz Laghari.

The FIR stated that the basement of the subject building was reserved for car parking. However, the FIR alleged that the basement “had misused for godowns (warehouses) purpose by “Chase Departmental Store” established at ground floor.”

“It is reported that one person died at the scene and few were injured due to suffocation caused by the intense smoke,” the report added.

The FIR further called for registering the case against the three owners of the store in addition to “all sons of Iqbal A Ghaffar” for misusing the reserved car parking for godowns purposes.

The FIR was registered under Section 420 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which pertains to cheating and dishonesty.

The clause reads:

Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property or the making, alteration or destruction of a valuable security.

Other clauses included in the FIR were Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which refers to acts committed by several people to further a common cause.

The clause reads:

Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention When a criminal act is done by several people in furtherance of the common intention of all, each such person is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone.

The police also included Section 322 of the CrPC in the FIR. The clause refers to unintentional murder with the option to pay of diyat.

It further notes that per the law, Section 322 allows the police to include at a later date, additional suspects in their investigation and file a case against them based on a complaint of the victim’s heirs.

SAMAA TV made repeated attempts to contact the owners or representatives of the owners of the departmental store but their cellphone numbers were continuously found to be shut.

Request for FIR

Earlier on Thursday, SBCA East Assistant Director Laghari had filed a formal request with the SBCA police station located in Civic Center over the Jail Chowrangi incident.

In that request, the SBCA accused the store owners of misusing parking space to use as a warehouse.

The request was then sent to the Ferozabad Police Station by the SHO of the SBCA police station. The complaint was then reproduced in the subsequent FIR.

Inspection committee

The assistant commissioner for Karachi, meanwhile, has decided to set up a high powered committee which will inspect the high-rise where firefighters combat the inferno.

“Consequent upon a major fire incident erupted at PECHS Block 3, wherein an illegal warehouse was being operated by a super store, a major overview of such facilities is warranted,” the letter read, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV.

It further directed the committee to “immediately commence inspection of the buildings where stores, restaurants, etc are being operated that may have warehouses in violation of approved building plans.”

Letter from Karachi Assistant Commissioner to form inspection committee. PHOTO: SOHAIL RAB KHAN/SAMAA TV

“Inspection may be carried out under the leadership of concerned deputy commissioner,” it concluded.

The committee comprises of the SBCA director general, Sindh Civil Defence director, the city deputy commissioner and the Cantonment executive officer.