Building at Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi continues to burn 36 hours on

The fire at a high-rise building located opposite the Central Jail in Karachi continued to burn on Thursday evening, 36 hours after it had begun, as rescue workers discovered the asphyxiated body of a young man while three others continued to receive treatment for burns.

Officials of the city’s fire department told SAMAA TV that efforts to douse the fire were continuing on Thursday evening, hours after Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab had told the media gathered at the site that the blaze had been put out.

Officials further said that their task had become infinitely more difficult due to the limited access to the basement, where the inferno was raging.

Meanwhile, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Hydrant Cell Incharge Shahbaz Bashir told SAMAA TV that they had supplied around 500,000 gallons of water to the fire department from the city’s three major hydrants in an effort to douse the flames.

The intense flames and the duration of the inferno have prompted the authorities to declare the building ‘dangerous’ and ‘unfit for human habitation’.

A fire had broken out at in the basement of the multistorey residential building located at the intersection of Jail Chowrangi and Kashmir Road in Karachi’s District East on Wednesday morning. The building is located opposite the Central Jail.

The basement, officials said, was being used as a warehouse by the departmental store operating on the ground floor of the same building. It housed goods such as crockery, ready-to-wear garments, food and other non-food items.

The fire has effectively rendered the inhabitants of the 170 apartments homeless.

Body of fire’s first victim recovered

Thursday also saw the discovery of the fire’s first victim.

Rescue workers found and retrieved the body of a young man from the mezzanine floor of the apartment complex.

The body was later identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Wasiuddin.

Wasiuddin’s body was first moved to the Civil Hospital, and then to Jinnah Hospital.

Moreover, three people rescued from the building earlier, continued to receive treatment for burns at the Civil Hospital’s burns ward.