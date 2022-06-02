New Sindh police chief knows province like back of his hand

The federal government, on Thursday, appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon and Sindh’s police chief. Memon will replace Dr Kamran Fazal who was given the charger of acting inspector general on May 18.

Memon, who will be Sindh’s 83rd inspector general, knows the province like the back of his hand as he has served a good part of his professional service in the province.

Memon, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, served most of his professional career in Sindh and Memon was born on January 1, 1966 in Sindh’s Badin city. He joined the civil services in 1991.

In September 1997, his services were put at the disposal of Sindh government. Since then, he has served in province’s all three police regions – Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

His first posting was as Ghotki superintendent of police (SP). He served in the position from November 1997 to August 1998, after which he was posted as Khairpur SP in August 1998.

He left the charge in June 2000 and took over as Malir district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) where he served till September 29, 2001. His next posting came in October 2001 as Larkana SSP. After serving at this post for four months, he was promoted as Larkana district police officer (DPO).

In August 2002, Memon was posted as assistant deputy inspector general of police (establishment) in Karachi. He served in this post till May 2003.

On May 10, 2003 Memon was made additional secretary to Sind chief minister.

In July 2004, he was tasked with heading the province’s Directorate of Inquiries and Anti-Corruption. In May 2005, he was posted as Karachi additional inspector general (Operations).

Memon was promoted to Grade-19, 22 being the highest, on March 7, 2006. The very next month, he was sent to Ghotki as DPO where he served till June 10, 2006.

After nine years in the province, he was sent to federal government’s Intelligence Bureau.

He returned to the province two years later and posted as Khairpur DPO on August 11, 2008. He didn’t even spend 24 hours in this post and was sent to Hyderabad as DPO.

From March 2009 to July 2009, Memon completed a course in senior management from Lahore’s National Management College.

In July 2009, he was posted as Karachi’s South Zone deputy inspector general where he served till May 19, 2010 during which he was promoted to Grade 20 on March 6, 2010.

Later, he was posted as DIG Headquarters on May 20, 2010. He stayed in the post till June 30, 2011.

From June 30, 2011 to July 19, 2011, Memon was without charge, before he was, once again, sent to the Intelligence Bureau.

On February 22, 2018, Memon was promoted to Grade 21.

On May 22, 2019 he once again returned to the province. He took charge as Karachi police chief on July 15, 2019 and served till May 9, 2021. His next posting was as Special Branch AIG till February 11, 2022. He was once again tasked with heading the force in Sindh’s biggest city in February 2022.