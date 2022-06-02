Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10pm - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 10pm - SAMAATV Jun 02, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10pm - SAMAATV Recommended Petrol price jacked up by Rs30 to whopping Rs209.86 PHC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in long march case Moody’s changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable Related Stories Laal Aay, Maal Aay: Meet Lahore’s viral watermelon vendors How Karachi police pile on the miseries for car snatching victims The housing scheme of Hyderabad where monthly rent is in double digits Most Popular After Tchouameni, Real Madrid considering signing Liverpool star Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah Real Madrid to announce Tchouameni deal this week: report