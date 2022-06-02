Petrol price jacked up by another Rs30 to whopping Rs209.86

The federal government has increased petrol prices by Rs30 to a whopping Rs209.86 per litre in less than a week after it announced an Rs30 hike on May 27.

The price of high speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs30 per litre to 204.15.

The new prices take effect from June 3 (at midnight today), Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced at a press conference in Islamabad Thursday evening.

Soon after the new prices were announced people queued up at filling stations while some petrol pumps stopped the sale in different cities.

Miftah Ismail claimed that the government was still offering Rs8 and Rs54 per litre in subsidy on petrol and diesel, respectively.

He also said that the government would provide subsidies on rice, ghee, and sugar for the entire year and would not impose new taxes in the upcoming budget, set to be announced on June 10.

But the government needs to withdraw the subsidies, Miftah said.

The finance minister said the government would complete a host of reforms it had agreed with the IMF before presenting the federal budget.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to approve the next loan tranche for Pakistan in July, according to rating agency Moody’s.

Miftah said that an increase in fuel prices was inevitable because the PTI government had signed agreements with the IMF which “tied the hands” of the current government.

Removal of fuel subsidies was a “strict condition” from the IMF— Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

He said that the removal of fuel subsidies was a “strict condition” from the IMF.

The finance minister said that Pakistan was holding talks, almost daily, with the IMF and that the current government would not re-impose taxes on petrol in the month of June but it had to withdraw the subsidies.

The petroleum development levy and 17% general sales tax were removed by the PTI government before the then-opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

The finance minister said regardless of the IMF demand to remove fuel subsidies, the Pakistani government could not afford to buy expensive fuel and sell it at a cheaper rate.

Ismail that fuel prices were so low in Pakistan that smuggling of fuel from Iran had stopped.

The finance minister faced tough questions from reporters for not taxing the rich or withdrawing petrol allowance for government officers.

He said the withdrawal of such allowance may save Rs4 billion a month but the government was providing Rs4 billion a day in subsidies on fuel.

In response to a question about the massive power tariff hike approved by Nepra on Thursday, Miftah said that the increased tariff would not apply to electricity bills for the month of June.

The Rs7.91 hike per kilowatt-hour in electricity price is also IMF’s demand.

The finance minister said that if the people do not pay a higher price for petrol, the rupee would fall drastically, sparking inflation.

More to follow…