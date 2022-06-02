SBP forex reserves fall below $10 billion to historic low

Foreign currency reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have fallen below the $10 billion mark to a historic low of 2.5 years after the country made external debt payments.

However, total forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan and commercial banks stood at US$15.77 billion.

In the week ending on May 27, the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by a whopping US$366 million to US$9,722.9 million due to external debt repayment, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The country’s commercial banks hold US$6,048.5 million in foreign currency reserves.

Unlike the week ending on May 20 when reserves held by commercial banks increased, this week the banks have seen their reserves dip by $13 million from US$6,061.2 million to $6.049 billion.

With falling reserves, Pakistan has been left with only six weeks of import cover.

However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that China had agreed to refinance the $2.3 billion loan for Pakistan that matured in March this year and the country did not offer a rollover immediately.