Explosion at a Karachi hotel leaves at least 8 injured

A cylinder blast at a hotel in Karachi on Thursday evening has at least injured eight people while one is missing, SAMAA TV reported.

The incident happened near Bilal Chowrangi in Korangi area, the police say.

The police officials said that a portion of the affected hotel was established over a nullah, hinting at the possibility of another sewer gas blast in the megacity.

The story is in development and will be updated accordingly