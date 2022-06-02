Careem suspends its food delivery operation citing ‘economic difficulties’

Popular ride-hailing app Careem will suspend its food delivery operations from Friday, June 3, the company said.

In a statement released Thursday for general public, the company said it always tried to “deliver the very best experience” to its customers.

“However, with changing economic conditions we no longer feel confident we can deliver the service you deserve for Food,” the statement added.

“We have therefore taken the difficult decision to suspend our food delivery service as of Friday June 3.”

The company said it will continue its ride-hailing services and invest in it to provide the customers with high quality service.

The company thanked the customers for using its service for food delivery, adding that it will be back “as soon as it can”.