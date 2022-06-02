Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed Sindh police chief

The federal government, on Thursday, appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh inspector general (IG).

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Memon has been appointed as Sindh police chief, in place of Additional inspector General Dr Kamran Fazal who was serving as acting IG since May 18.

“With the approval of the federal government, Mr Ghulam Nabi Memon, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Sindh, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the notification.

Dr Fazal, who was serving as the head of police training, was given the charge after Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was removed from the post.

Memon was serving as Karachi additional IG.

Javed Odho appointed Karachi police chief

In a separate notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajpoot, Javed Akhtar Odho was appointed Karachi police chief in place of Memon.

Odho, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, was serving as Special Branch’s head.