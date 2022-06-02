Pakistan’s trade deficit balloons to $43 billion

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $43 billion in the 11 months (July-May) of the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22, data released Thursday showed.

On a year-on-year basis, the trade deficit is 58% higher than from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the trade deficit stood at $27.452 billion.

Pakistan spent $17 billion more on imported goods and services this year.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) indicated that the total volume of imports between July 2021 and May 2022 was as high as $72.182. In comparison, Pakistan’s exports stood at $28.848 billion.

The country imported twice as many goods and services as it exported.

In the first 11 months of the previous fiscal year, Pakistan spent $50.028 billion on imports while earning $22.576 billion from exports.

The country registered $4.043 billion trade deficit in May, around 6% higher than the $3.782 in April. Compared to the previous fiscal year, the trade deficit for May 2022 is 12% higher.

The widening trade deficit is being attributed to rising commodity prices in the international market.

The data shows that the current government has managed to reduce imports 1% in May 2021 to $6.644 from $6.679 in April but at the same time in failed to increase exports which declined 10% from $2.897 in April to $2.601 in May.

The federal government banned the import of non-essential luxury goods on May 19 and experts believe that the effect of the measure will be reflected on the trade balance sheet by end of June.

However, unless energy and food prices lose their upward trajectory on the international market, hopes for controlling the trade deficit remain thin.

The trade deficit, along with other factors, has caused Pakistan its economic reputation. Credit rating agency Moody’s Thursday downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative.